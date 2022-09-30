UK's OBR: discussed economic and fiscal outlook with Truss, Kwarteng















LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said its committee had discussed the economic and fiscal outlook in a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

The OBR has been asked by Kwarteng to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts on Oct. 7 ahead of his planned budget statement on Nov. 23.

"We will deliver the first iteration of that forecast to the Chancellor on Friday 7 October and will set out the full timetable up to 23 November next week," the OBR said in a statement following the meeting.

"The forecast will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies."

