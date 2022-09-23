UK's OBR likely to publish full forecasts in December -Treasury minister

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp walks outside Treasury building, in London, Britain September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Full financial forecasts from Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will be published before the end of this calendar year, most likely in December, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Chris Philp, said on Friday.

"The full OBR forecast will happen before the end of this calendar year, so most likely sometime around about December," he told BBC TV. "In terms of a budget, that's a matter for the chancellor (finance minister) but he might do one before the end of the financial year. I'm not announcing that, that is up to him."

Asked about a spending review, he said: "We've got our spending envelope... and that envelope is staying as it is."

Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

