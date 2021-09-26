Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy to take on collapsed Avro Energy's customers

1 minute read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Sunday it had ordered Octopus Energy to supply power to about 580,000 domestic customers of Avro Energy, which ceased trading as of last week.

Ofgem also said that outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former Avro Energy customers will be honoured.

Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with Octopus Energy and energy supply will continue as normal, Ofgem added.

In a statement posted to its website, Octopus Energy said it is hoping to work with Avro's administrators "to make the process as seamless as possible"

Octopus also reassured customers that their energy supply will be maintained and money is safe.

Avro Energy, along with Green Supplier Limited, stopped trading last week, leaving more than 800,000 customers potentially facing higher bills, after a jump in natural gas prices pushed the sector to the brink. read more

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:31 AM UTC

Behave normally, UK transport minister tells Britons queuing for fuel

Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Sunday called on Britons to behave normally when buying petrol, saying there was no shortage of fuel and the government was stepping in to ease a shortage of drivers bringing it to petrol stations.

United Kingdom
UK Labour deputy leader calls governing Conservatives 'scum'
United Kingdom
UK opposition hints at wealth taxes on shareholders and landlords
United Kingdom
U.K.'s Wise to join the New Payments Platform in Australia
United Kingdom
UK's Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy to take on collapsed Avro Energy's customers

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Sunday it had ordered Octopus Energy to supply power to about 580,000 domestic customers of Avro Energy, which ceased trading as of last week.