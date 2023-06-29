UK's Ofgem launches consultation on balancing mechanism reforms

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester
The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it had launched a statutory consultation on proposals to introduce a new licence condition to prevent electricity generators from making excessive profits through the balancing mechanism tool.

Electricity system operators in Britain use the balancing mechanism tool to balance electricity supply and demand.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru

