UK's ONS postpones publications originally planned for queen's funeral
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that all publications scheduled for Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, will be postponed to the next day.
The ONS website showed releases entitled Labour Market Transformation - overview and Excess Deaths in England and Wales: March 2020 to June 2022 had been postponed by a day until Sept 20.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
