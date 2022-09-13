UK's ONS postpones publications originally planned for queen's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A person with flowers records as people gather outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that all publications scheduled for Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, will be postponed to the next day.

The ONS website showed releases entitled Labour Market Transformation - overview and Excess Deaths in England and Wales: March 2020 to June 2022 had been postponed by a day until Sept 20.

Reporting by Muvija M

