Skip to main content

United KingdomUK's ONS says prevalence of COVID-19 in England falls sharply again

Reuters
1 minute read

People walk through Hyde Park, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions ease in London, Britain, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen sharply for a third straight week, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, with the estimated proportion of people infected at its lowest level since early September.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,010 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending April 24, compared to 1 in 610 a week earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:53 AM UTCBarclays, BNP Paribas see profit spike from stock trading frenzy

Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) reported bumper first-quarter profits on Friday, as an equities trading boom offset a slump in demand for fixed income products, showing the value of having a broad-based banking business.

United KingdomAstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 mln
United KingdomBAFTA suspends UK actor Clarke after groping and harassment allegations
United KingdomAstraZeneca, Smurfit Kappa pull FTSE 100 higher; Darktrace soars on debut
United KingdomTax cut drives biggest jump in UK house prices since 2004