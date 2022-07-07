1 minute read
UK's Patel says she will continue to lead Home Office
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said on Thursday that she would continue to lead the country's interior ministry.
"I will continue to work closely with colleagues across Government and our partners and agencies to ensure these important responsibilities are upheld," Patel said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.