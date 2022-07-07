UK's Patel says she will continue to lead Home Office

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain January 21, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said on Thursday that she would continue to lead the country's interior ministry.

"I will continue to work closely with colleagues across Government and our partners and agencies to ensure these important responsibilities are upheld," Patel said.

Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken

