UK's Patel: Too many instances of appalling conduct in London's police

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - There have been too many instances of appalling conduct within London's Metropolitan Police, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

Confidence in London's police service has been shaken by a series of revelations in recent years, including that one of its officers stopped a woman, Sarah Everard, before abducting, raping and murdering her. read more

"We have seen now too many times, too many instances where in policing, we just see ... the most appalling behaviours, the most appalling conduct," Patel told a committee of lawmakers, adding that she would not rule out holding further inquiries into policing conduct.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

