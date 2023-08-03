UK's Pets at Home posts higher revenue on strong transaction volumes

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group (PETSP.L) reported a nearly 8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, underpinned by higher transaction volumes, as Britons spent on food and expensive toys for their fury friends despite a cost-of-living crisis.

The company, which was founded in 1991, saw its vet business revenue grow 16.3%, helped by an increase in vet capacity.

Pet ownership has been rising since lockdowns and work-from-home lifestyles spurred demand for the four-legged companions.

Pets at Home said its consumer base continued to grow, with VIP subscription increasing 4% to 7.7 million. This helped its consumer revenue jump 10.2%.

"The quality of our growth has remained strong as we grew transaction volumes and continued to acquire new consumers at an impressive rate," Chief Executive Lyssa McGowan said in a statement.

In May, the company said it would invest 400 million pounds ($507.80 million) over the next five years on its digital expansion plans.

Pets at Home said it plans to consolidate its vet and retail support offices as part of an integration, which will cost the company 3 million pounds in one-off transition cost this year.

The group, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said total revenue for the 16-week period ended July 20 was 436.8 million pounds, with like-for-like revenue growth up at 7.9%.

($1 = 0.7877 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

