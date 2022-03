UK's Prince Charles says invasion of Ukraine is "brutal aggression"

Britain's Prince Charles looks on after arriving to join Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (not pictured), as she visits the Medway Aircraft Preservation Society (MAPS) at Rochester Airport, in Kent, Britain February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Pool

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal aggression," media reports said on Tuesday.

The prince said the values of democracy and freedom were "under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," the reports said.

