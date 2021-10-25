UK's Prince Charles to visit Jordan and Egypt

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, looks on during a visit to Alloway, Ayrshire, Scotland, Britain, September 9, 2021. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles will visit Jordan and Egypt next month in the first overseas tour by a senior member of the royal family since the COVID-19 pandemic started, his office said on Monday.

Charles, 72, will be accompanied by his wife Camilla for the four-day trip which is due to begin on Nov. 16.

His office, Clarence House, said the visit to Jordan, which will include a welcome from Jordanian King Abdullah and Queen Rania, was to mark Jordan's centenary and the importance the British government placed on its relationship with the Middle Eastern nation.

"The prince will focus on environmental issues, inter-faith dialogue, heritage preservation and the creation of jobs and opportunities for young people," Clarence House said. "The duchess will continue her commitment to supporting women, as well as girls’ education."

The tour will conclude with a visit to Egypt which coincides with the end of Britain's hosting of the United Nations climate change summit COP26 and Egypt's nomination to assume the COP27 presidency, Charles's office said.

During the trip, the royals will meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Grand Imam of Egypt’s al-Azhar.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.