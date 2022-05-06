UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan will attend celebrations for Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands April 16, 2022. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend celebrations to mark his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne in June, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

