UK's Purplebricks posts annual loss on lower instruction volumes

A sign for online estate agent Purplebricks is pictured outside a property in a residential street in London, Britain, November 24, 2021. Picture taken November 24, 2021. REUTERS/May James

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc (PURP.L) on Tuesday reported its first annual loss since the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, hurt by lower volumes of instructions, and said it expects supply dynamics in the housing market to remain challenging.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency said adjusted core loss for the year ended April 30 was 8.8 million pounds ($10.8 million), compared to a profit of 12 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8176 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

