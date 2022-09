UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss is greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White and her Private Secretary Sir Edward Young as she arrives for an audience with Queen Elizabeth where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as prime minister on Tuesday during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration, the statement said.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.