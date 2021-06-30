Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain this week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The German leader will meet the 95-year-old British monarch on Friday, the same day as she is to visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.

Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is also to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.

