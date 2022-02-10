1 minute read
UK's Queen Elizabeth recently met son Charles who has tested positive for COVID
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, who has tested positive for COVID-19, recently met his mother Queen Elizabeth, but the 95-year-old monarch is not showing any symptoms, a royal source said on Thursday.
The source said the situation would continue to be monitored.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.