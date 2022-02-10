UK's Queen Elizabeth recently met son Charles who has tested positive for COVID

A screen in Piccadilly Circus shows a photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth along with the Platinum Jubilee emblem to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Monarch's accession to the throne, in London, Britain, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, who has tested positive for COVID-19, recently met his mother Queen Elizabeth, but the 95-year-old monarch is not showing any symptoms, a royal source said on Thursday.

The source said the situation would continue to be monitored.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

