Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth returns to work after husband's funeral

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday carried out her first public duties since the funeral of her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, conducting engagements by videolink with foreign diplomats.

Pictures showed the smiling 95-year-old monarch holding an audience with the new ambassadors for Latvia and Ivory Coast.

The queen carried out the engagements from her Windsor Castle home to the west of London where Philip's funeral was held two weeks ago, and it was the first since a period of official royal mourning ended.

It was, however, not the first official duty since the death of her husband of more than seven decades, hosting a number of audiences the week that followed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:55 AM UTCDistrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government.

United KingdomBritish PM Johnson under pressure over apartment renovation
United KingdomEU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court
United KingdomLloyds, WPP pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of Fed decision
United KingdomVaccines cut household COVID-19 transmission by up to a half, English data shows