United Kingdom
UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday was seen using a walking stick for support as she arrived at a service at Westminster Abbey.
The 95-year-old had previously been seen using a walking stick in 2003 and 2004 after a knee operation.
Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has generally enjoyed good health during her time as head of state. She was briefly in hospital in 2013 with symptoms of gastroenteritis.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.