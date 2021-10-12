Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event

1 minute read
1/3

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, October 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday was seen using a walking stick for support as she arrived at a service at Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old had previously been seen using a walking stick in 2003 and 2004 after a knee operation.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has generally enjoyed good health during her time as head of state. She was briefly in hospital in 2013 with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:37 PM UTC

Stop the poison, UK's Frost tells EU over post-Brexit deal

British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for "significant change" to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying only that could draw the poison from their relations.

United Kingdom
UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event
United Kingdom
A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England
United Kingdom
British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
United Kingdom
Britain to be among first to apply new climate disclosure rules