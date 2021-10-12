UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, October 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday was seen using a walking stick for support as she arrived at a service at Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old had previously been seen using a walking stick in 2003 and 2004 after a knee operation.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has generally enjoyed good health during her time as head of state. She was briefly in hospital in 2013 with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

