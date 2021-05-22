Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth visits new aircraft carrier before Asia voyage

Reuters
2 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with a group of senior figures from the armed forces during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, Britain, May 21, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited the country's new aircraft carrier on Saturday, named in her honour, before it leads a flotilla of Royal Navy ships to Asian waters on its maiden operational voyage.

The queen, aged 95, stepped aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, seven years after she named the vessel alongside her late husband Prince Philip who died last month.

The 65,000-tonne Queen Elizabeth will carry eight British F-35B fighter jets and 10 U.S. F-35s as well as 250 U.S. marines as part of a 1,700-strong crew.

It will lead the flotilla alongside two destroyers, two frigates, a submarine and two support ships on its journey of 26,000 nautical miles over 28 weeks. The group will be joined by a U.S. destroyer and a frigate from the Dutch navy.

The group will sail through the contested South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by China and South East Asian countries, on its way to the Philippine Sea. The ships will also stop in India and Singapore.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the deployment will help to project British soft power such as a belief in democracy and the rule of law. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · May 21, 2021 · 12:04 PM UTCBBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth visits new aircraft carrier before Asia voyage
United KingdomUK's Johnson tells China: We believe in rule of the sea
United KingdomUK reports 2,829 further COVID cases, nine more deaths
United KingdomCampaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK