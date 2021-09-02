Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Raab to discuss Afghanistan with Qatar's emir on Thursday

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the FCDO in London, Britain, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will on Thursday visit Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Raab's office said.

"The prospects of getting Kabul airport up and running and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders (are) top of the agenda," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Raab will also meet his Qatari counterpart and the British embassy to Afghanistan, which has temporarily relocated to Qatar, his office said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jonathan Oatis

