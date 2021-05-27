Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Raab welcomes ICAO probe into Belarus' forced landing of Ryanair flight

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the UK welcomed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) investigation into the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regime's forced landing of a Ryanair flight on May 23.

"We join our international partners in wanting to know the full circumstances that led up to this grave violation of international law and the attack on the principles that underpin civil aviation," Raab said in a statement.

