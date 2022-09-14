UK's Redrow says demand moderating in housing market

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Redrow (RDW.L) said on Wednesday housing demand was moderating to historical levels following two strong years for the sector as UK housebuilders brace for a tough market, hurt by rising mortgage rates and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The UK housing sector has shown signs it is losing some momentum, with surveyors reporting fewer new-buyer inquiries in recent months and mortgage approvals for house purchases falling below pre-pandemic levels.

"Given rising inflation and higher interest rates, it is not surprising the buoyant housing market has moderated recently and demand has returned to historically average levels," said Non-Executive Chairman Richard Akers in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The FTSE 250 (.FTMC) firm retained its annual revenue guidance for the 2024 fiscal of 2.3 billion pounds to 2.4 billion pounds ($2.64 billion-$2.76 billion).

The company, which has started focusing on high-return regional businesses, said underlying pre-tax profit jumped 31% to 410 million pounds for the 53 weeks to July 3, while revenue climbed 10% to 2.14 billion pounds.

Redrow, which now focuses on "heritage" suburban homes that feature designs and finishes popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, declared a final dividend of 22 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8701 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.