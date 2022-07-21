UK's response to migrants arriving by small boats "ineffective and inefficient" - inspector

Inflatable boats, believed to have been used by migrants that crossed the English Channel from France, are stored in a secure facility near Dover, Britain, December 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The British government's response to migrants coming to the country via small boats was "ineffective and inefficient" and has exposed gaps in security procedures, the chief inspector of borders and immigration said on Thursday.

"These migrants crossed the Channel in dire circumstances. Many were vulnerable and at risk, including children and women on their own, and when they arrived in Dover the way they were dealt with was unacceptable," David Neal said.

"This is because the Home Office has failed over the past three years to move from a crisis response to having better systems and procedures in place and treating this as business as usual."

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

