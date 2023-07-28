UK's Rightmove sees ad revenue at top-end of outlook on strong demand

July 28 (Reuters) - Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) on Friday forecast its annual average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) to be at the top-end of its outlook, after the British property portal posted higher revenue and profit for the six-month period ended June.

Rightmove, which saw strong demand from homebuilders and agents to market their developments on its platform, is expecting an ARPA at the top-end of the 95 pounds ($121.54) -105 pound range for the full year.

The company's first-half operating profit rose 7% to 129.5 million pounds while the revenue was up 10% at 179.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7816 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.