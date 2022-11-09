UK's Rishi Sunak: "obviously regret" making Williamson a minister















LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he regretted appointing Gavin Williamson as a junior minister in the Cabinet Office after he was forced to resign over claims that he bullied colleagues.

"I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances," Sunak said during Prime Minister's Questions in parliament.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M











