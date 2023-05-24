UK's Rishi Sunak says interior minister will not face further probe

British PM Sunak and Home Secretary Braverman meet with police and community in Rochdale
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman react during a meeting with the local community and police leaders following the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, in Rochdale, Britain April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Nobel/Pool

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said interior minister Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding fine last year did not amount to a breach of ministerial code and that there would be no further investigation.

"My decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak told Braverman in a letter on Wednesday. "As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety."

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

