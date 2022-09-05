1 minute read
UK's Rishi Sunak: We must unite behind Liz Truss as difficult times loom
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Rishi Sunak, who lost the race to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, said the party must now unite behind winner Liz Truss.
"It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.
