UK's Rishi Sunak: We must unite behind Liz Truss as difficult times loom

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer and Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Rishi Sunak, who lost the race to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, said the party must now unite behind winner Liz Truss.

"It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.