UK's Rishi Sunak will not sack interior minister over speeding fine row - Telegraph















LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has decided not to sack interior minister Suella Braverman over her handling of a speeding offence last year, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

She is not expected to face an investigation over the row, the report said.

Braverman asked government officials to help arrange a private driving-awareness course to prevent her speeding violation becoming public knowledge, the Sunday Times reported.

Braverman told parliament on Monday: "Last summer, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the penalty. And at no point did I attempt to evade sanction."

Opposition parties have called on the prime minister to investigate whether Braverman breached the ministerial code over her handling of the incident. Ministers are barred from using government officials to help with their personal affairs.

Sunak's office declined to comment on the Telegraph report.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M











