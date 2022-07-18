1 minute read
UK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote
LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was eliminated. The full results are below:
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, writing by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra
