UK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was eliminated. The full results are below:

