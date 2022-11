Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail experienced a data breach on its click and drop website where customers could see information of other users' orders, the post and parcel serviced owned by International Distributions Services (IDSI.L)said on Tuesday.

The company said it was working on a fix for the issue, first reported by Sky News.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











