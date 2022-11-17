UK's Royal Mail workers to stage fresh strikes around Christmas, union says















LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail will strike for six days in December around the busy Christmas holiday period in an ongoing pay dispute, their union said on Thursday.

The workers will now strike on Dec. 23 and 24, in addition to Dec. 9, 11, 14 and 15, the Communication Workers Union said in a statement. The strikes are in addition to walkouts scheduled for three days later this month and on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jonathan Oatis











