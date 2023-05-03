UK's RS Group CFO steps down following personal relationship with colleague















May 3 (Reuters) - RS Group (RS1R.L) said on Wednesday David Egan would step down as finance chief of the electronics products distributor with immediate effect.

"Very recently I notified the board of a personal relationship with a colleague. Following a detailed review by the board, I recognise that there have been some shortcomings of judgment on my part and my actions have fallen short of the high standards expected of RS leadership," Egan said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 4% in early trade. RS said there was no change to the profit expectations for the company.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











