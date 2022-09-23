UK's ScotRail workers to strike on Oct. 10, union says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British railway workers at ScotRail will carry out strike action on Oct. 10 in a dispute over pay, the RMT rail union said on Friday.

The day long stoppage will take place two days after a national strike by Network Rail and 15 train operating companies across Britain, the union said.

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

