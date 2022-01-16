United Kingdom1 minute read
UK's self-isolation law set to be scrapped - The Telegraph
Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is drawing up plans so that people will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate when they catch COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently repeal emergency coronavirus laws which have governed how the public can live for almost two years, the report said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
