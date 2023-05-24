UK's Severn Trent full-year profit rises on robust consumption















May 24 (Reuters) - Severn Trent (SVT.L) on Wednesday forecast strong earnings growth in 2024 fiscal after the British water supplier reported a small increase in its 2023 annual profit, supported by robust consumption by businesses and households.

The company, which was formed in 1974 and provides water services in England and Wales, said it was guiding to increase capital investment of between 850 million pounds and 1 billion pounds ($1.07 billion-$1.26 billion) for the current fiscal year.

"We are expecting the biggest investment period the sector has ever seen, with a focus on water resources, improving environmental standards and on Net Zero," CEO Liv Garfield said in a statement.

Water companies have been under the scrutiny of political and regulatory forces over the last year along with public anger over the condition of infrastructure and the dumping of raw sewage.

The company expects a 15-20% reduction in its interest charge in 2024, and said it would further step up in 2024-2025 betting on lower energy costs and inflation-linked tariff increases flow through to operational earnings.

The group reported a 0.5% rise in profit before tax to 508.8 million pounds with return on regulatory equity (RoRE) of 12% for the year ended on March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.