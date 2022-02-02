United Kingdom1 minute read
UK's Severn Trent on track to invest 500 mln stg to improve river quality
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc said on Wednesday it was on track to invest over 500 million pounds ($676.15 million) in a programme to improve the river quality, after Britain's Environment Agency fined it for illegal sewage discharges into watercourses in December.
The FTSE 100 listed water utility also said its outlook for the current financial year remains unchanged.
($1 = 0.7395 pounds)
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
