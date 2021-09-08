Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Smiths Group agrees $2.4 bln sale of unit to ICU Medical, snubs TA Associates

1 minute read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - British industrial technology company Smiths Group (SMIN.L) on Wednesday agreed to sell its medical unit to U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc (ICUI.O) for $2.4 billion and withdrew its backing for the deal with private equity firm TA Associates.

Smiths in early August agreed to a $2-billion deal with TA Associates to sell the division, which makes respiratory devices and catheters, as it looks to focus on its core industrial technology business.

The terms of the sale to ICU Medical, that also makes medical devices used in oncology and critical care, are "superior" to the TA one, Smiths said.

The deal with ICU Medical is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

