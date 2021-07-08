UK's Sunak appreciates 'frustration' over COVID self-isolation

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives to deliver his 'Mansion House' speech at the Financial and Professional Services Address, previously known as the Bankers dinner, at Mansion House in London, Britain July 1, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he understood the frustration felt by some businesses and members of the public about the continued need for 10 days of self-isolation if they are in contact with someone infected with COVID.

Britain's government will lift capacity restrictions on pubs, restaurants and other public events on July 19, despite a surge in the number of COVID infections. Businesses fear many staff and customers will need to self-isolate.

"I appreciate people's frustration with this. It's part of what I and the Prime Minister call a balanced approach. We want to make sure we see an appropriate degree of caution," Sunak told Sky News.

"These are big changes that mean we will have a huge degree of freedom back. I appreciate people’s frustration but I would also urge them to look at the positives as well," he added.

Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle, writing by David Milliken, editing by Alistair Smout

