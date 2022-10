LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak will become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, Downing Street said on Monday.

Sunak was due to meet King Charles on Tuesday morning before speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











