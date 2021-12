UK's Sunak books March 23 for new budget forecasts

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday asked Britain's independent budget office to produce new forecasts for March 23, suggesting he is likely to deliver his mid-year Spring Statement update on that day.

"(Sunak) has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to produce an economic and fiscal forecast for Wednesday March 23," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by James Davey

