Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a cut to the 5% rate of value-added tax on household energy bills, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Government officials briefed on the Budget preparations said Sunak had looked at reducing the 5% VAT, but no decisions had been taken yet, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

