UK's Sunak says public sector pay rises will cost 'billions'

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government's new pay offer for public sector workers would cost billions of pounds which had not been budgeted for and would largely have to be found from elsewhere in the government budget.

"This is a significant pay award, it's one of the most significant we've had in decades, and it is costing billions of pounds more than the government had budgeted for and that has consequences," Sunak said at a press conference.

Sunak said the government would not borrow to fund the higher pay, or raise taxes on citizens, though a levy paid by many recent immigrants would rise.

