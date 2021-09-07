United Kingdom
UK's Sunak to deliver 3-year spending plan, budget on Oct. 27
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will deliver a three-year spending plan and a budget statement on Oct. 27, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Sunak, who has ramped up public spending to protect the economy against the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, had previously said he would announce the latest official economic forecasts on that date.
