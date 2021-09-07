Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Sunak to deliver 3-year spending plan, budget on Oct. 27

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (not pictured), in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will deliver a three-year spending plan and a budget statement on Oct. 27, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunak, who has ramped up public spending to protect the economy against the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, had previously said he would announce the latest official economic forecasts on that date.

