UK's Sunak: Downing Street parties have damaged public's confidence in government

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at Broadcasting House to take part in an interview on BBC's 'The Andrew Marr Show', in London, Britain, October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Revelations about parties at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence and office during the COVID-19 lockdown has damaged public confidence in the government, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Asked about whether the scandal, which has resulted in a police investigation, had damaged the public's confidence in the government, Sunak said: "Yes I think it has."

"I can appreciate people's frustration and I think it is now the job of all of us in government, all politicians to restore people's trust," he told the BBC.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.