UK's Sunak hopes for 'significant progress' at G7

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (not pictured), in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File photo

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he expected good progress at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations which he is hosting in London.

"I believe we can make significant progress in tackling some of the world's most pressing economic challenges," Sunak told reporters shortly before the meeting began.

Priorities included boosting COVID support for vulnerable countries, speeding up transition to net zero carbon emissions and "ensuring that the way we tax large, global especially digital companies is fair and fit for the modern age," he said.

