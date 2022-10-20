UK's Sunak, Mordaunt in running to be next PM - Sky

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer and Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, two contenders in Britain's previous leadership contest this year, are believed to be in the running to become the nation's next prime minister following Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Separately the Guardian's political editor reported former minister Michael Gove was "ruled out" for the leadership.

Reporting by Muvija M and William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

