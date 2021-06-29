Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Sunak plans to announce 15 bln stg green savings scheme for public -The Times

1 minute read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

June 30 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce plans for 15 billion pounds ($21 billion) green savings bonds, allowing people to invest in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Two tranches of green bonds are expected to be issued in 2021-22, the first tranche is likely to be worth about 7 billion pounds and will be issued in September, the newspaper said.

Sunak is expected to announce the plans this week and will reveal details of the scheme in a speech at Mansion House in City of London, the newspaper said.

UK's Treasury Department was not immediately available for Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Rishi Sunak said Britain will sell its first "green" government bond in 2021 to capitalise on growing investor interest in assets designed to fund environmentally-friendly spending.

($1 = 0.7225 pounds)

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · June 29, 2021 · 11:27 PM UTCCOVID fraud set to cost UK taxpayers tens of billions pounds-report

Fraud and error from a loan scheme to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the British taxpayer up to 27 billion pounds ($37 billion), on top of some 50 billion pounds a year lost to criminals and mistakes, a report said on Wednesday.

United KingdomEngland sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight
United KingdomHalf a century of England hurt could be healing
United KingdomGoogle to introduce measures to curb online financial scams in UK
United KingdomUK shop prices fall faster but inflation pressures mount - BRC