Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (not pictured), in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will raise the minimum wage and unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his annual budget on Wednesday, the Sun newspaper reported, citing sources.

The minimum wage, currently worth 8.91 pounds per hour, could go up to 9.45, the Sun said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Daniel Wallis

