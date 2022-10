LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, the new leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party and soon-to-be prime minister, has ruled out holding a national election, according to lawmakers present at a speech given by him on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.