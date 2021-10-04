Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Sunak says he does not want more tax increases

1 minute read

People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care.

"We made the difficult decision that we did and I think the prime minister deserves enormous credit for grappling with this long running issue of social care reform, but it's not something we did lightly, it's not something we want to do, and ideally we wouldn't have to do anything like that, again....." Sunak told Times Radio.

He is due to deliver a speech to the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference later on Monday.

Reporting by William Schomberg and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:34 AM UTC

Crisis - what crisis? British military deployed to solve fuel crisis

British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP storage depot after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said.

United Kingdom
UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak
United Kingdom
UK has proposals to permanently replace the N.Ireland protocol- Telegraph
United Kingdom
Sainsbury's stock higher on hopes of interest from Morrisons loser
United Kingdom
Banks weigh on FTSE 100; Morrisons drops as CD&R wins bid